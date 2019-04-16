Nickelodeon Night Highlights Upcoming Home Stand

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders begin a six-game home stand on Thursday, April 18. Bradenton hosts the Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami Marlins) in a three-game series from April 18-20 and the Fort Myers Miracle (Minnesota Twins) from April 22-24. The team is off on Easter Sunday.

Thursday, April 18 is the second Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota. Domestic draft beers are available for $2 and fountain drinks cost just $1. New on Thirsty Thursdays is the Thirsty Thursday Mug Club. Collectible 12-ounce mugs will be sold for $10 at Thirsty Thursday games. The first fill-up is free, with $1 refills available at all Thursday home games! First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

One lucky fan in attendance at the game on Friday, April 19, will have the opportunity to win an Allegiant Airlines flight voucher. One fan will be selected prior to first pitch and will be given the chance to select one Bradenton outfielder who they believe will catch a fly out during the game. If any Jupiter player hits a fly out to that outfielder during the game, the fan will win a flight voucher from Allegiant Airlines.

Fans will be delighted on Saturday, April 20 by a visit from Nickelodeon's Paw Patrol. Popular characters Chase and Marshall will appear at the game. The Marauders will wear Paw Patrol jerseys for this one night only. The jerseys will be available for auction inside the park and online during the game at www.otsports.com/ot-auctions. IPads will be available inside the ballpark for bidding. The auction will close in the middle of the seventh inning. Winning bidders present at the game will be invited onto the field immediately following the game for an autograph and photo opportunity. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Sarasota Shrine Club, an affiliate of Shriners Hospital. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. on April 20.

Zambelli Fireworks will present a spectacular postgame fireworks presentation sponsored by Budweiser following Saturday's game. Season ticket holders, All-You-Can-Eat Five Game Plan C purchasers, and anyone attending as part of a group of 10 or more will be allowed onto the field to enjoy the fireworks show.

The Marauders will host the Miracle on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week. All three games will start at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

The LECOM Park box office hours are Tuesday-Friday non-gamedays from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. On gamedays the box office will be open on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. until the end of the game and on Saturdays from 4:30 until the end of the game. The box office will open two hours prior to Sunday games and 10:30 a.m. games.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

