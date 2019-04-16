Stone Crabs Game Notes - Tue-Wed, Apr 16-17 vs Dunedin

The Charlotte Stone Crabs look to even the series with the Dunedin Blue Jays at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Charlotte Sports Park. RHP Jhonleider Salinas makes the start for Charlotte, against LHP Nick Allgeyer of Dunedin.

Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

STONE CRABS DROP OPENER TO JAYS 6-1

The Stone Crabs got out to a lead in their series opener with the Dunedin Blue Jays Monday, but surrendered five runs over the final three ininngs to lose the series opener 6-1. Carl Chester collected two hits and Jim Haley reached base twice, but Charlotte's losing streak was extended to six.

STREAKS TO FORGET

The Stone Crabs have now lost six games in a row, their longest losing streak since they lost six in a row from May 17-23, 2017. Despite not having a single five-game losing streak in 2018, the Stone Crabs had two six-game losing skids in 2017. They began the year with a season-high seven game slide.

ALL HAIL HALEY

The lone offensive bright spot during the Stone Crabs' six-game losing streak has been utility man Jim Haley. Over his last five games, the Penn State product is 11-for-18 with two doubles, two RBI and two walks (.611/.650/.722).

SHORT-LIVED LEADS

The Stone Crabs held an early lead in each of the last four games. However, they surrendered at least five runs in each of those contests. All three of Charlotte's wins have been comeback wins, so the Stone Crabs are a staggering 0-5 when scoring first.

BABY CRAB RALLIES

One reason for the Stone Crabs struggles has been their inability to hit in the clutch and string rallies together. Other than their three-run inning last Tuesday, Charlotte has not scored more than two runs in any inning this season. They are batting .188/.239/.247 with runners on base and .180 with runners in scoring position.

SHAKY STARTERS

The Stone Crabs' pitching staff has shown flashes of brilliance this year, but walks and poor starting pitching has limited the team from winning more games. Charlotte pitching walked a season-high nine batters Sunday has walked 63 through the first 12 games, the most in the league. The five pitchers in the starting rotation have been particularly suspect, working to a 5.73 ERA, 5.7 BB/9 and 1.14 K/BB ratio.

DON'T MESS WITH THE BREW-HAN

Stone Crabs second baseman Vidal Brujan has begun the season batting .350 through his first 11 games. The Dominican Republic native leads the league in steals (8) and is sixth in hitting after swiping 55 bags in 2018. That total ranked second in Minor League Baseball, behind only Myles Straw of the Astros.

PROSPECT FEVER

Other than Brujan, the Stone Crabs' position player prospects have struggled with the bat early in the season. The other four hitter-only top-30 prospects have gone a combined 18-for-139 with 52 strikeouts (.129 AVG, 34% K-rate)

Ronaldo Hernandez: 4-35 (.114 AVG), 9 K

Moises Gomez: 5-40 (.125 AVG), 16 K

Tyler Frank: 6-41 (.146 AVG), 8 K

Garrett Whitley: 3-28 (.107 AVG), 19 K

CLAW POINTS

Despite a so-so start Sunday, Riley O'Brien is second in the Florida State League in strikeouts (18).

