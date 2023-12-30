Nick Parody Called up to Rapid City Rush

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the call-up of defenseman Nick Parody to the Rapid City Rush (ECHL) Saturday.

Parody, 25, has played in all 23 Marksmen games this season, and has recorded 4 assists. He played in 6 games for Fayetteville following his collegiate senior year in 2022-23.

"This is a very deserving call up and we are very proud of Nick for earning this opportunity," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has provided us valuable minutes all year playing in every situation, and we are excited to see what he does at the next level."

The call-up to Rapid City is the first trip to the ECHL for Parody.

"I'm so excited for this opportunity to play for the Rush," said Parody. "It wouldn't be possible without the group we have here. We're a family, and I can't thank them enough!"

The Marksmen are back in action at the Crown Coliseum for Wizardry Night Saturday, December 30 at 6PM. Single-game tickets to Wizardry Night and all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are on sale at marksmenhockey.com.

