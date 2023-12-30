Big Nights from Kobryn, Fleurent Not Enough as Ice Bears Drop OT Decision

December 30, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Troy Kobryn made 53 saves for Knoxville in Saturday's overtime loss. PHOTO: Michael King.

Matt Arujo scored at 3:39 of the overtime period and the Knoxville Ice Bears dropped its fifth straight game in a 3-2 loss to Fayetteville Saturday night at Crown Coliseum.

Troy Kobryn made 53 saves for Knoxville. Ryan Kenny made 25 stops for the Marksmen.

With Fayetteville on the power play in overtime, Tyler Barrow slid the puck to the right circle for Arujo, who teed off on a one-timer to beat Kobryn up high.

Arujo scored 35 seconds into the game with a backhand from the slot to give Fayetteville the early lead. He received the puck on the left side of the zone, skated to center and lifted the puck past Kobryn.

Brady Fleurent scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season at 6:49 to leave the score tied at the first intermission. Seth Ensor sent the puck from the left point down behind the Fayetteville net to Rex Moe. Moe slipped the puck out in front to Fleurent, who beat Kenny up high.

Roman Kraemer scored by finding a loose puck on a net-front scramble when the puck came free by the crease. Kraemer lifted it over an outstretched Kobryn at 10:16 of the second.

Fleurent tied the game right before the horn with a rebound with less than a second remaining. Troy Murray kept in a clearing attempt at the right point, fired the puck on net and Fleurent slipped the rebound past Kenny after the Fayetteville goalie made the initial save.

Knoxville closes out the weekend with a trip to Roanoke Sunday night. Fayetteville is off until Friday when it hosts the Ice Bears.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.