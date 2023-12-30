Marksmen Acquire Defenseman Jamie Dorsey from Mayhem

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, acquired defenseman Jamie Dorsey from the Macon Mayhem in exchange for future considerations Saturday.

Dorsey, 27, has played in 15 games for the Mayhem this season, and has recorded 3 (1G+2A) points

The six-foot-three, 209-pound blueliner has played in 44 SPHL games, all for Macon, and has seen 18 games of ECHL action with both the Orlando Solar Bears and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Dorsey will debut at the Crown Coliseum on Wizardry Night Saturday, December 30 at 6PM. Single-game tickets to Wizardry Night and all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are on sale at marksmenhockey.com.

