Nick Ford Heading Back to Roanoke

September 8, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Friday that returner Nick Ford has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

The Elmira College graduate completed his second season with the Dawgs in 2022-2023. Ford appeared in all 56 regular season games for the Rail Yard Dawgs last season registering 16 goals and 38 assists. He also notched three goals and seven assists during the Rail Yard Dawgs nine-game championship run.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of September 8:

Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

Nick Ford

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.