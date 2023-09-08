Forward Stockie Headed to Hockey Top

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed Ashton Stockie to their 2023 training camp roster. The former NCAA Division 1 forward comes to Hockey Top after spending his first two pro seasons overseas in Switzerland.

"Ashton is a speedy forward who puts pucks in the net," said Ice Bears Head Coach Brent Clarke. "He'll be a top forward for us. He's used to big ice having played in Europe the past two years and he'll be an even bigger threat here."

Following two seasons at Mercyhurst University, Stockie spent the majority of the last two years playing for SC Lyss in Switzerland. He appeared in 54 games, scoring 17 goals and totaling 33 points. He was named the AHA Rookie of the Week during his freshman year at Mercyhurst.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

