Nick Danbrowney Leads the Bakersfield Train Robbers over the San Rafael Pacifics 6-3

July 1, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

On the mound for the Bakersfield Train Robbers it was Nick Danbrowney who picked up the win throwing 2 innings. He faced 8 hitters.

Antoine Valerio got the loss for the San Rafael Pacifics.

For the Bakersfield Train Robbers, Tyler McKenna lead the way at the plate going 1-4.

Emilio Luna also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-2.

This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-06-30 at 7:45:00 PM

With the win the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 20-13 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play San Rafael Pacifics at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jul 1 2025.

With the loss the San Rafael Pacifics move to 24-10 on the season.

San Rafael Pacifics play the Charros De Jalisco at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 2 2025.







