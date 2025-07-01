Miguel Rosado Leads Saguaros to Win

July 1, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

On the mound for the Tucson Saguaros it was Miguel Rosado who picked up the win throwing 1 innings. He faced 7 hitters.

Willian Suarez got the loss for the Santa Fe Fuego.

For the Tucson Saguaros, Mike Whalen lead the way at the plate going 1-4.

Antonio Fernandez also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-4.

This game was played in Santa Fe at Fort Marcy on 2025-06-30 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Tucson Saguaros move to 21-7 on the season.

Tucson Saguaros play Trinidad Triggers at Central Park at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 1 2025.

With the loss the Santa Fe Fuego move to 10-20 on the season.

Santa Fe Fuego play the Tucson Saguaros at Fort Marcy at 6:00:00 PM on Jul 3 2025.







