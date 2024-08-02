Newcomers Net C's Walk-off Win in Extras

August 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - A sellout crowd at The Nat was treated to a 3-2 walk-off win Thursday night as the Canadians took down the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] in 10 innings.

With the game tied at two after nine, Bo Bonds (W, 1-0) - promoted from Single-A Dunedin yesterday - was tasked with keeping the score even in his High-A debut. The Live Oak, FL native got a fly out that moved the placed runner to third and brought the infield in. Bonds then induced a ground ball to shortstop Nick Goodwin, whose throw home was perfect to get the runner at the plate. After a steal put the go-ahead runner at second base, the right-hander ended the inning with another flyout to give the C's a chance to walk it off.

Cutter Coffey - playing in his second game with the Canadians after coming over from the Red Sox in the Danny Jansen deal - was the placed runner at second to begin the home half of the tenth. On the second pitch of the inning, Coffey dashed towards third on a sharp ground ball off the bat of Jackson Hornung. It looked as though shortstop Adrian Placencia had a makeable play in front of him to get Coffey, but the split second that the runner blocked his view of the grounder proved fatal for Tri-City. The ball clanged off Placencia's glove and into left field for a game-winning error and a walk-off victory.

Vancouver had their chances to win the game in regulation. Je'Von Ward cracked a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to put the C's in front 2-0 and, while Tri-City scored a run in the second to cut the deficit to one, it seemed like that could be enough to hold up. Starter Connor O'Halloran went four innings before Chay Yeager put up two zeroes, but the Dust Devils tied it in the seventh on four walks issued by Rafael Ohashi. It was the third time in the last two games the C's walked in a run with the bases loaded. Naswell Paulino managed to keep the Dust Devils at bay by getting the final out of the inning.

The Canadians put multiple runners on base in the seventh, eighth and ninth but couldn't scratch across the go-ahead run before the winning tally in the tenth.

A win tomorrow afternoon in a FortisBC 'Nooner would secure a series split for the C's. #12 Blue Jays prospect Kendry Rojas toes the slab opposite Tri-City's Joel Hurtado. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. with coverage available across the C's Broadcast Network: Bally Live and Sportsnet 650.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.