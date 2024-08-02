Extra Innings Loss Evens Series with Tri-City

August 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians rallied late in regulation to tie the game but couldn't score their placed runner in the tenth as they fell 6-5 to the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] Friday afternoon at The Nat.

Trailing 5-2 after Tri-City scored three in the top of the eighth, the C's evened the score over the first three batters of their half of the frame. Two walks set the table for Jacob Sharp, who launched his second homer in three starts since joining the Blue Jays from the Mariners via trade to tie the game 5-5.

Consecutive walks started the bottom of the ninth but a double play helped the Dust Devils strand the winning run at third base to send the game to extras, where they used two groundouts to bring home the eventual game-winning score. The C's left their placed runner at third in their part of the stanza and couldn't walk off on Tri-City for the second consecutive game.

It was a career day for Sharp, who drove in all five Canadians runs. He started his afternoon with an RBI single in the second to start the scoring and worked a bases loaded walk in the sixth to tie the game 2-2.

With the loss, the six-game set with the Dust Devils is now even at two apiece. Grant Rogers makes his High-A debut for Vancouver tomorrow night against Tri-City righty Keythel Key. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Coverage is available across the C's Broadcast Network: Sportsnet 650 and Bally Live.

