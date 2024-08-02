Indians Fall to Homerin' Hops in 13-9 Slugfest

August 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Hillsboro set a new franchise record with five home runs on a warm Thursday night in Spokane as the homerin' Hops topped the Indians, 13-9, in front of 3,154 fans at Avista Stadium for $100 Strikeout & Lawton Team Photo Giveaway presented by TDS Fiber, KREM 2, & Rock 94 ÃÂ½.

TOP PERFORMERS

EJ Andrews got the scoring started for Spokane with a two-run single in the second and added a solo home run in the sixth as part of a two-hit, three-RBI night. The former Fresno State standout now has five home runs, five stolen bases, and 14 RBIs in his first 22 games with the Indians.

Juan Guerrero had three hits and two stolen bases while Jose Cordova added two hits and scored a pair of runs in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (15-10), Redband (8-4), OFT (4-2), Cafecitos (2-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-1), Greys (28-13), Reds (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, August 2nd vs. Hillsboro - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Hillsboro RHP Roman Angelo (5-5, 3.29) vs Spokane RHP Connor Staine (4-4, 4.87)

Promotion - Fireworks Night presented by Avista & KHQ: It's another round of Friday Night Fireworks at Avista Stadium! A spectacular firework show will begin immediately following the game presented by Avista. Don't forget to pick up your glow necklaces in the Team Store!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.