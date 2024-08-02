Merrill Kelly to Make MLB Rehab Appearance for Hops in Hillsboro

(Hillsboro, OR) - The Hillsboro Hops and parent club Arizona Diamondbacks announced today that Diamondbacks' right-hander Merrill Kelly is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for the Hillsboro Hops on Tuesday, August 6th at 7:05 against the Everett AquaSox at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Kelly was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth round of the 2010 MLB draft, but has only played for Arizona in his Major League career.

The Arizona State University product was named the 2021 Arizona Diamondbacks Pitcher of the Year and has made 131 career starts with the Diamondbacks. Over that span, his record is 50-43 with 702 strikeouts in 775.1 innings pitched.

Kelly played a pivotal role in the Diamondbacks' 2023 World Series run by pitching in four Playoff games and posting 3-1 record and 2.25 ERA. The 35-year-old threw seven one-run innings in the Diamondbacks win over the Texas Rangers in game two of the 2023 World Series.

In four appearances before his shoulder injury in 2024, Kelly had a 2-0 record with a 2.19 ERA in 24.1 innings pitched. He was placed on the injured list on April 23rd.

He will join a list of six other Diamondbacks to make a rehab appearance for the Hops (Matt Koch, Bryan Ellington, Henry Owens, Troy Scribner, Carson Kelly and Taylor Widener).

Information on tickets for Tuesday's game can be found by visiting hillsborohops.com or calling the Front Office at 503-640-0887.

