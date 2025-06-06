New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 5, 2025

June 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty defeat the Mystics 86-78 to move to 2-0 in Commissioner's Cup action

Breanna Stewart led the charge with 26 PTS and 11 REB!

