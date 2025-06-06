New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 5, 2025
June 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The New York Liberty defeat the Mystics 86-78 to move to 2-0 in Commissioner's Cup action
Breanna Stewart led the charge with 26 PTS and 11 REB!
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 6, 2025
