New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 22, 2025

June 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle takes down New York 89-79 as Nneka Ogwumike DOMINATED with 26 points and 7 rebounds!

The Seattle Storm are rolling on a 3-game winning streak at 9-5

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2025

