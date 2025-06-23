New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 22, 2025
June 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
Seattle takes down New York 89-79 as Nneka Ogwumike DOMINATED with 26 points and 7 rebounds!
The Seattle Storm are rolling on a 3-game winning streak at 9-5
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
