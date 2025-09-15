New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 14, 2025

Published on September 14, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Liberty held on late to defeat the Mercury, 76-69, in a THRILLER! They outscored Phoenix 11-4 in overtime to take Game 1

ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Natasha Cloud - 23 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST | 4 STL | 3 3PM ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Breanna Stewart - 18 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Sabrina Ionescu - 16 PTS | 6 REB | 7 AST

Game 2 is this Wednesday at 8pm/ET on ESPN!

