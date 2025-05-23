New York Liberty Set WNBA Single Game Record with 19 Made Three Pointers vs Sky (May 22, 2025)
May 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The New York Liberty shot lights out from beyond the arc against the Chicago Sky.
Their 19 made triples marks the WNBA record for most threes made in a single game
Natasha Cloud and Kennedy Burke both led with 4 3PM and 8 Liberty players made at least one three pointer
