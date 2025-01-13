New York Liberty Add Assistant Coach Sonia Raman to 2025 Staff

January 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty announced the addition of assistant coach, Sonia Raman, to its 2025 coaching staff today led by two-time WNBA Champion head coach Sandy Brondello. Raman will join returning assistant coaches Olaf Lange and Zach O'Brien on Brondello's staff.

Raman enters the WNBA with a robust resume that includes four seasons as an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2020-2024, including three postseason appearances. Prior to her tenure in the NBA, Sonia served as the head coach of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) women's basketball for 12 seasons from 2008-2020 where she became the winningest coach in program history.

"We are excited to welcome Sonia to New York as we prepare for our title defense in 2025," said Liberty Head Coach Sandy Brondello. "Specializing in the offensive side of the ball, she brings a wealth of experience to our staff and aligns with our core principles of play as we continue to evolve."

