Logos, Host Committee Set for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 in Indianapolis

January 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - With Indianapolis set to once again be on display for a global audience July 18 and July 19 when it hosts AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the list of key leaders responsible for making it happen, and the much-anticipated event logos were formally unveiled today.

"Fans are in for a jampacked, star-studded weekend that's lining up to be the biggest WNBA All-Star weekend yet," said Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO and WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee Founding Chair and President Mel Raines. "Our WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee's deep bench of experienced and diverse leaders have teamed up to ensure Indianapolis delivers an unparalleled, fan-centered experience for the most-anticipated midseason matchup."

The newly released "AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025" official logo features colors sourced from the WNBA's signature orange and the Indiana Fever's brand colors of red, blue and gold reflecting the intense Hoosier passion for basketball culture.

Fans in Indianapolis will see the All-Star 2025 Host Committee's logo featuring the Indiana Fever logo centered on a star shield with its color scheme fading from Fever Gold to WNBA Orange to Fever Red, paying homage to the league and Indiana's home team.

In addition to the logo unveiling, the WNBA All-Star 2025 Board of Directors released its membership, which includes prominent civic, corporate and philanthropic leaders. The board and the WNBA All-Star Host Committee will meet regularly in the coming months to plan and execute July's event.

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 includes the fan fest WNBA Live! as well as downtown activations that bring together sports, culture and community. The main events include the skills challenge and 3-point contest taking place on July 18, and the All-Star Game on July 19, hosted at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The events will also coincide with Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration.

"As a former player who had the privilege of representing our amazing city and home team in many WNBA All-Star games, there's nothing more exciting than Indy taking over the world stage to host the best of the best in women's basketball," said WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee Co-Chair and Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings. "WNBA All-Star is more than just a game - it's going to be an epic celebration of the tremendous growth of our sport and diverse fanbase, and an opportunity to deliver big wins for our community through unique events and impactful philanthropic partnerships."

Tickets are expected to go on sale this spring and fans can anticipate a series of exciting AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 related announcements and news in the months leading up to the event. Fans can sign up for updates by visiting wnbaallstar2025.com. To celebrate the logo reveal, a WNBA All-Star Game t-shirt and hoodie are available to purchase through wnbastore.nba.com.

WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee

Board of Directors:

Executive Committee

Mel Raines, Founding Chair and President | Chief Executive Officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Gail Boudreaux, Co-Chair | President and Chief Executive Officer of Elevance Health

Tamika Catchings, Co-Chair | Indiana Fever Legend, Founder of Catch the Stars Foundation, Owner of Teas Me Café

Sarah Meyer Simon, Co-Chair | Founder of The Simon Collective

Rachel Simon, Co-Chair | Chair of Pacers Foundation

Cynthia Simon Skjodt, Co-Chair | Co-Founder and Board Chair of Samerian Foundation, Board Member of Pacers Foundation

Matt Albrecht, Secretary/Treasurer | Chief Financial Officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Additional Directors

Allison Barber, Chief Executive Officer, To The Hoop Strategies, and Former Indiana Fever President

Portia Bailey-Bernard, Area General Manager, WM

Brandi Davis-Handy, President, AES Indiana

Mike Dilts, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Shiel Sexton

Lin Dunn, Senior Advisor, Indiana Fever

Tracy Ellis-Ward, Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Rick Fuson, Senior Advisor, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Kelley Gay, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, OneAmerica

Juan Gonzalez, Market President for Central Indiana, KeyBank

Julie Goodman, Chief Advancement Officer, The Cabaret

Jeff Harrison, President and Chief Executive Officer, Citizens Energy Group

Angela Hill, President, Section 127

Lynn Holzman, Vice President of Women's Basketball, NCAA

Leonard Hoops, President and Chief Executive Officer, Visit Indy

Kalen Jackson, Vice Chair and Owner, Indianapolis Colts

Jane Jankowski, Community Leader

Aleesia Johnson, Superintendent, Indianapolis Public Schools

Colleen Juergensen, Division President, Kroger

Melina Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership

Kelly Krauskopf, President and General Manager of Basketball and Business Operations, Indiana Fever

Carolene Mays, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Black Leadership + Legacies, Inc. and Inspiring Leadership, LLC.

Kristin Mays-Corbitt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mays Chemical Co.

Allison Melangton, Senior Vice President, Penske Entertainment Corp.

Sarah Myer, Chief of Staff and Strategy, Indiana Sports Corp

Dan Parker, Chief of Staff and Chief Deputy Mayor, City of Indianapolis

Terina Perry, Senior Director of Experiential Marketing, Lucas Oil Products

Melissa Proffitt, Partner-in-Charge of Client Relations, Ice Miller LLP

Marci Reddick, President, Capital Improvement Board of Marion County

Dave Ricks, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Eli Lilly

Julie Roe Lach, Commissioner, Horizon League

David Rosenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, Indiana University Launch Accelerator for Biosciences

Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Cummins, Inc.

Taylor Schaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Downtown Indy, Inc.

Amy Schumacher, Chief Executive Officer, The Heritage Group

Kevin Speer, Chief Executive Officer, Ascension St. Vincent

Marla Thompson, Senior Vice President, Salesforce

Dan Towriss, President and Chief Executive Officer, Group 1001

Alice Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Indiana Black Expo, Inc.

Donna Wilkinson, Chief People Officer, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Marsha Wurster, Senior Director of Commercial Enterprise, Indianapolis Airport Authority

Host Committee

Community Engagement & Statewide Outreach

Division Chairs:

Jill Becher, Vice President of PR & Marketing, Planning and Execution, Elevance Health

Juan Gonzalez, Market President for Central Indiana, KeyBank

Maggie A. Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis

Corey Wilson, Senior Vice President Community Engagement, Pacers Sports & Entertainment/Executive Director, Pacers Foundation

Co-Chairs - Community Engagement & Statewide Outreach:

Rico Francis, Social Impact Director, Pacers Foundation

Shelley Hunter, Chief Executive Officer, College Mentors for Kids

Ashleigh Newbold, Vice President of Engagement, Indiana Sports Corp

Noelle Szydlyk, Director of Sports Tourism & Event Planning, Indiana Destination Development Corp.

Co-Chairs - Legacy:

Dianna Boyce, Project Coordinator, WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee

Catherine Foley, Community Leader

Tracy Ellis-Ward, Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Co-Chairs - Women Engagement & Summit:

Holli Harrington, Senior Director of Equity and Opportunity, Indianapolis Airport Authority

Julie Roe Lach, Commissioner, Horizon League

Sarah Myer, Chief of Staff & Strategy, Indiana Sports Corp

Operations

Division Chairs:

Lori Miser, Vice President of Engineering & Construction, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Erin Dlouhy, Vice President of Guest and Culinary Experience, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Andy Mallon, Executive Director, Capitol Improvement Board of Marion County

Co-Chairs - Gainbridge Fieldhouse & Indiana Convention Center:

Haley Wessel, Event Coordinator, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Dean Heaviland, Senior Vice President, Game Operations & Entertainment, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Tricia Moore, Senior Box Office Director, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Kayla Garcia, Event Manager, Indiana Convention Center

Co-Chairs - City Services & Control Center:

Caleb Kolby, Assistant Director of Championships, NCAA

Dan Parker, Chief of Staff and Chief Deputy Mayor, City of Indianapolis

Co-Chairs - Public Safety:

Mariah Barber, Director of Safety & Security, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Charles DeBlaso, Special Operations Commander, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Jacob Spence, Director, Marion County Emergency Management

Michael Beard, Deputy Chief - Fire Marshal, Indianapolis Fire Department

Marketing & Communications

Division Chairs:

Tyler Beadlescomb, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Content, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Amber Cox, Chief Operating Officer & General Manager, Indiana Fever

Chris Gahl, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Visit Indy

Todd Taylor, President Business Operations, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Erin Wittern, VP of Earned Media & Corporate Communications, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Co-Chairs - Marketing & Content:

Celeste Ballou, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Indiana Sports Corp

Shayna Sangster, Associate Vice President of Marketing, Indiana Fever

Kaitlyn Sintkowski, Senior Director of Digital Marketing, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Co-Chairs - Media Relations:

Morgan Snyder, Senior Director of Public Relations, Visit Indy

Eddie White, Associate Vice President of Public Relations, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Samantha Halsema, Manager of Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Indy Experience

Division Chairs:

Joey Graziano, Executive Vice President of Strategy & New Business Ventures, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Taylor Schaffer, President and CEO, Downtown Indy, Inc.

Rachel Simon, Chair of Pacers Foundation

Sarah Meyer Simon, Founder of The Simon Collective

Donna Wilkinson, Chief People Officer, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Co-Chairs - Airport Experience:

Megan Carrico, Senior Director of Public Affairs, Indianapolis Airport Authority

Chelci Hunter, Program Manager of Business Equity and Opportunity, Indianapolis Airport Authority

Jason Paltzer, Concessions Manager, Indianapolis Airport Authority

Co-Chairs - Arts & Culture:

Brandi Davis-Handy, President, AES Indiana

Julie Goodman, Chief Advancement Officer, The Cabaret

Co-Chairs - All-Star Indy Fan Experience:

Tom Doherty, Senior Vice President of Business Transformation, The Heritage Group

Andretta Erickson, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, MBSA Events, Inc.

Terry Lingner, Partner/Owner/Executive Producer, INNOVATIVE

Courtney Rissman, Director of Events & Public Spaces, Downtown Indy, Inc.

Co-Chairs - Business Connections:

Ashley Jenkins, Director of External Engagement, Downtown Indy, Inc.

Brett Sanford, Associate Director of Destination Experience- Sports, Visit Indy

Madison Smeathers, Business Development Manager, Indiana Sports Corp

Co-Chairs - Hospitality & VIP Services:

Meaghan Pusha, Senior Director of Premium Experience, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Sarah Baird, Associate Vice President of Corporate Partnership Activation, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Terina Perry, Senior Director of Experiential Marketing, Lucas Oil Products

Co-Chairs - Volunteers:

Nancy Canning, Community Leader

Michelle Benedict-Bellamy, Founder, Silent Voices Home Care, LLC.

Angie Lee, Vice President of Human Resources & Payroll, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

PS&E Staff Liaisons

Ebony Armstrong, Associate Vice President of Player Relations, Indiana Fever

Julie Arnold, Special Projects Coordinator, WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee

Susan Baughman, Lead Event Director, WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee

Kenzi Inman, Associate Vice President of Business Ventures & Strategic Development, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Kristyn Laffoon, Director of the Office of the CEO, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

