Logos, Host Committee Set for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 in Indianapolis
January 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - With Indianapolis set to once again be on display for a global audience July 18 and July 19 when it hosts AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the list of key leaders responsible for making it happen, and the much-anticipated event logos were formally unveiled today.
"Fans are in for a jampacked, star-studded weekend that's lining up to be the biggest WNBA All-Star weekend yet," said Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO and WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee Founding Chair and President Mel Raines. "Our WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee's deep bench of experienced and diverse leaders have teamed up to ensure Indianapolis delivers an unparalleled, fan-centered experience for the most-anticipated midseason matchup."
The newly released "AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025" official logo features colors sourced from the WNBA's signature orange and the Indiana Fever's brand colors of red, blue and gold reflecting the intense Hoosier passion for basketball culture.
Fans in Indianapolis will see the All-Star 2025 Host Committee's logo featuring the Indiana Fever logo centered on a star shield with its color scheme fading from Fever Gold to WNBA Orange to Fever Red, paying homage to the league and Indiana's home team.
In addition to the logo unveiling, the WNBA All-Star 2025 Board of Directors released its membership, which includes prominent civic, corporate and philanthropic leaders. The board and the WNBA All-Star Host Committee will meet regularly in the coming months to plan and execute July's event.
AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 includes the fan fest WNBA Live! as well as downtown activations that bring together sports, culture and community. The main events include the skills challenge and 3-point contest taking place on July 18, and the All-Star Game on July 19, hosted at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The events will also coincide with Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration.
"As a former player who had the privilege of representing our amazing city and home team in many WNBA All-Star games, there's nothing more exciting than Indy taking over the world stage to host the best of the best in women's basketball," said WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee Co-Chair and Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings. "WNBA All-Star is more than just a game - it's going to be an epic celebration of the tremendous growth of our sport and diverse fanbase, and an opportunity to deliver big wins for our community through unique events and impactful philanthropic partnerships."
Tickets are expected to go on sale this spring and fans can anticipate a series of exciting AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 related announcements and news in the months leading up to the event. Fans can sign up for updates by visiting wnbaallstar2025.com. To celebrate the logo reveal, a WNBA All-Star Game t-shirt and hoodie are available to purchase through wnbastore.nba.com.
WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee
Board of Directors:
Executive Committee
Mel Raines, Founding Chair and President | Chief Executive Officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Gail Boudreaux, Co-Chair | President and Chief Executive Officer of Elevance Health
Tamika Catchings, Co-Chair | Indiana Fever Legend, Founder of Catch the Stars Foundation, Owner of Teas Me Café
Sarah Meyer Simon, Co-Chair | Founder of The Simon Collective
Rachel Simon, Co-Chair | Chair of Pacers Foundation
Cynthia Simon Skjodt, Co-Chair | Co-Founder and Board Chair of Samerian Foundation, Board Member of Pacers Foundation
Matt Albrecht, Secretary/Treasurer | Chief Financial Officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Additional Directors
Allison Barber, Chief Executive Officer, To The Hoop Strategies, and Former Indiana Fever President
Portia Bailey-Bernard, Area General Manager, WM
Brandi Davis-Handy, President, AES Indiana
Mike Dilts, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Shiel Sexton
Lin Dunn, Senior Advisor, Indiana Fever
Tracy Ellis-Ward, Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Rick Fuson, Senior Advisor, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Kelley Gay, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, OneAmerica
Juan Gonzalez, Market President for Central Indiana, KeyBank
Julie Goodman, Chief Advancement Officer, The Cabaret
Jeff Harrison, President and Chief Executive Officer, Citizens Energy Group
Angela Hill, President, Section 127
Lynn Holzman, Vice President of Women's Basketball, NCAA
Leonard Hoops, President and Chief Executive Officer, Visit Indy
Kalen Jackson, Vice Chair and Owner, Indianapolis Colts
Jane Jankowski, Community Leader
Aleesia Johnson, Superintendent, Indianapolis Public Schools
Colleen Juergensen, Division President, Kroger
Melina Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership
Kelly Krauskopf, President and General Manager of Basketball and Business Operations, Indiana Fever
Carolene Mays, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Black Leadership + Legacies, Inc. and Inspiring Leadership, LLC.
Kristin Mays-Corbitt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mays Chemical Co.
Allison Melangton, Senior Vice President, Penske Entertainment Corp.
Sarah Myer, Chief of Staff and Strategy, Indiana Sports Corp
Dan Parker, Chief of Staff and Chief Deputy Mayor, City of Indianapolis
Terina Perry, Senior Director of Experiential Marketing, Lucas Oil Products
Melissa Proffitt, Partner-in-Charge of Client Relations, Ice Miller LLP
Marci Reddick, President, Capital Improvement Board of Marion County
Dave Ricks, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Eli Lilly
Julie Roe Lach, Commissioner, Horizon League
David Rosenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, Indiana University Launch Accelerator for Biosciences
Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Cummins, Inc.
Taylor Schaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Downtown Indy, Inc.
Amy Schumacher, Chief Executive Officer, The Heritage Group
Kevin Speer, Chief Executive Officer, Ascension St. Vincent
Marla Thompson, Senior Vice President, Salesforce
Dan Towriss, President and Chief Executive Officer, Group 1001
Alice Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Indiana Black Expo, Inc.
Donna Wilkinson, Chief People Officer, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Marsha Wurster, Senior Director of Commercial Enterprise, Indianapolis Airport Authority
Host Committee
Community Engagement & Statewide Outreach
Division Chairs:
Jill Becher, Vice President of PR & Marketing, Planning and Execution, Elevance Health
Juan Gonzalez, Market President for Central Indiana, KeyBank
Maggie A. Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis
Corey Wilson, Senior Vice President Community Engagement, Pacers Sports & Entertainment/Executive Director, Pacers Foundation
Co-Chairs - Community Engagement & Statewide Outreach:
Rico Francis, Social Impact Director, Pacers Foundation
Shelley Hunter, Chief Executive Officer, College Mentors for Kids
Ashleigh Newbold, Vice President of Engagement, Indiana Sports Corp
Noelle Szydlyk, Director of Sports Tourism & Event Planning, Indiana Destination Development Corp.
Co-Chairs - Legacy:
Dianna Boyce, Project Coordinator, WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee
Catherine Foley, Community Leader
Tracy Ellis-Ward, Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Co-Chairs - Women Engagement & Summit:
Holli Harrington, Senior Director of Equity and Opportunity, Indianapolis Airport Authority
Julie Roe Lach, Commissioner, Horizon League
Sarah Myer, Chief of Staff & Strategy, Indiana Sports Corp
Operations
Division Chairs:
Lori Miser, Vice President of Engineering & Construction, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Erin Dlouhy, Vice President of Guest and Culinary Experience, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Andy Mallon, Executive Director, Capitol Improvement Board of Marion County
Co-Chairs - Gainbridge Fieldhouse & Indiana Convention Center:
Haley Wessel, Event Coordinator, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Dean Heaviland, Senior Vice President, Game Operations & Entertainment, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Tricia Moore, Senior Box Office Director, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Kayla Garcia, Event Manager, Indiana Convention Center
Co-Chairs - City Services & Control Center:
Caleb Kolby, Assistant Director of Championships, NCAA
Dan Parker, Chief of Staff and Chief Deputy Mayor, City of Indianapolis
Co-Chairs - Public Safety:
Mariah Barber, Director of Safety & Security, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Charles DeBlaso, Special Operations Commander, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
Jacob Spence, Director, Marion County Emergency Management
Michael Beard, Deputy Chief - Fire Marshal, Indianapolis Fire Department
Marketing & Communications
Division Chairs:
Tyler Beadlescomb, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Content, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Amber Cox, Chief Operating Officer & General Manager, Indiana Fever
Chris Gahl, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Visit Indy
Todd Taylor, President Business Operations, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Erin Wittern, VP of Earned Media & Corporate Communications, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Co-Chairs - Marketing & Content:
Celeste Ballou, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Indiana Sports Corp
Shayna Sangster, Associate Vice President of Marketing, Indiana Fever
Kaitlyn Sintkowski, Senior Director of Digital Marketing, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Co-Chairs - Media Relations:
Morgan Snyder, Senior Director of Public Relations, Visit Indy
Eddie White, Associate Vice President of Public Relations, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Samantha Halsema, Manager of Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Indy Experience
Division Chairs:
Joey Graziano, Executive Vice President of Strategy & New Business Ventures, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Taylor Schaffer, President and CEO, Downtown Indy, Inc.
Rachel Simon, Chair of Pacers Foundation
Sarah Meyer Simon, Founder of The Simon Collective
Donna Wilkinson, Chief People Officer, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Co-Chairs - Airport Experience:
Megan Carrico, Senior Director of Public Affairs, Indianapolis Airport Authority
Chelci Hunter, Program Manager of Business Equity and Opportunity, Indianapolis Airport Authority
Jason Paltzer, Concessions Manager, Indianapolis Airport Authority
Co-Chairs - Arts & Culture:
Brandi Davis-Handy, President, AES Indiana
Julie Goodman, Chief Advancement Officer, The Cabaret
Co-Chairs - All-Star Indy Fan Experience:
Tom Doherty, Senior Vice President of Business Transformation, The Heritage Group
Andretta Erickson, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, MBSA Events, Inc.
Terry Lingner, Partner/Owner/Executive Producer, INNOVATIVE
Courtney Rissman, Director of Events & Public Spaces, Downtown Indy, Inc.
Co-Chairs - Business Connections:
Ashley Jenkins, Director of External Engagement, Downtown Indy, Inc.
Brett Sanford, Associate Director of Destination Experience- Sports, Visit Indy
Madison Smeathers, Business Development Manager, Indiana Sports Corp
Co-Chairs - Hospitality & VIP Services:
Meaghan Pusha, Senior Director of Premium Experience, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Sarah Baird, Associate Vice President of Corporate Partnership Activation, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Terina Perry, Senior Director of Experiential Marketing, Lucas Oil Products
Co-Chairs - Volunteers:
Nancy Canning, Community Leader
Michelle Benedict-Bellamy, Founder, Silent Voices Home Care, LLC.
Angie Lee, Vice President of Human Resources & Payroll, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
PS&E Staff Liaisons
Ebony Armstrong, Associate Vice President of Player Relations, Indiana Fever
Julie Arnold, Special Projects Coordinator, WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee
Susan Baughman, Lead Event Director, WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee
Kenzi Inman, Associate Vice President of Business Ventures & Strategic Development, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Kristyn Laffoon, Director of the Office of the CEO, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
