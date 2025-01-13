Jaelyn Brown Accepts Qualifying Offer from Dallas Wings

January 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Guard/forward Jaelyn Brown has accepted her Qualifying Offer and signed a contract with the Dallas Wings, the team announced on Monday.

Brown appeared in 14 games during her rookie season with the Wings in 2024, averaging 2.6 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting .484 from the field and .500 from three. The 6-1 University of California graduate is currently playing for Dynamo Kursk in the Russian Professional Basketball League, averaging 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over 13 games.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.