New York Islanders Sign Four Players

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - The New York Islanders announced today that Dennis Cholowski, Arnaud Durandeau and Paul LaDue have signed two-year, two-way contracts and forward Hudson Fasching has signed a one-year, two-way contract.

Cholowski, 24, played the majority of the 2021-22 season with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL), where he scored 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 31 games. He also appeared in 11 games for both the Seattle Kraken and the Washington Capitals last season, collecting three points (three assists). Cholowski began his NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings. He played in 104 games with the Red Wings and totaled 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists). The Langley, BC native was Detroit's first round selection (20th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft. In 100 career AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins and Checkers, Cholowski has 53 points (nine goals, 44 assists). Prior to turning pro, the 6'2, 200-pound defenseman played two seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Prince George Cougars (2017-18) and the Portland Winterhawks (2017-18) where he totaled 66 points (14 goals and 52 assists). He also played one season (2016-17) at St. Cloud State University, producing 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 36 games.

Durandeau, 23, set new career highs in goals (15), assists (22) and points (37) in 64 games with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. He ranked third on the team in goals and was tied for fifth in points during his third professional campaign. He added one goal and one assist in six Calder Cup Playoff contests. The Montreal native has 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists) in 99 career AHL games with Bridgeport and eight points (five goals, three assists) in 15 ECHL games with the Worcester Railers. Prior to turning pro, Durandeau played four seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He scored 196 points (85 goals, 111 assists) in 262 games. He was selected by the Islanders in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

LaDue, 29, played one NHL game with the Islanders last season in addition to 60 games with Bridgeport, recording 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in the AHL. He added one assist in six Calder Cup Playoff contests. A native of Grand Forks, ND, LaDue has 83 points (30 goals, 53 assists) in 200 career AHL games with the Islanders, Hershey Bears and Ontario Reign. He also has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 70 NHL games with the Islanders and Kings. Prior to turning pro, LaDue played three seasons at the University of North Dakota, collecting 62 points (16 goals, 46 assists) in 123 contests. He was originally selected by the Kings in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Fasching, 27, has played 38 NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres, recording three points (three assists). The Milwaukee, Wisc. native had a career year in the AHL last season, scoring 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 51 games with the Tucson Roadrunners. In 280 career AHL games with the Roadrunners and Rochester Americans, Fasching has 148 points (69 goals, 79 assists). Prior to turning pro, he played three seasons at the University of Minnesota, collecting 94 points (46 goals, 48 assists) in 115 games. He was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

