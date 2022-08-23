Condors Announce Hockey Operations Staff Additions
August 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced three hockey operations staff hires. Travis Lay has been hired as the team's strength and conditioning coach. Kris Horn joins the organization as the team's video coordinator. Corey Dirks has been named to the newly created role of assistant athletic trainer.
Lay has been with the organization since 2018 as a strength and conditioning coach intern. He graduated from CSU-Bakersfield in 2018 with a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology and Applied Exercise Science. In 2020, he obtained a Master's degree in Performance Enhancement and Injury Prevention from California University of Pennsylvania. Lay has worked closely with the Bakersfield Jr. Condors and youth hockey programs for several years.
Horn joins the Condors from Army West Point where he had been the director of hockey operations since 2018. He was previously an assistant coach at SUNY-Brockport (16-18), a volunteer assistant coach at Union College (15-16), and an assistant coach at Hamilton College (14-15). Horn graduated with a Bachelor's degree in marketing from Michigan State University in 2008 and holds a Master's degree from Brockport with a concentration in athletic administration.
Dirks comes to Bakersfield from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL where he was the team's head athletic trainer in 2021-22. Previously, he was a rehabilitation intern with the Texas Rangers (MLB) during the summer of 2021 and has been a physical trainer and physical therapy technician. He graduated from Coastal Carolina University in 2017 with a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science and has a Master's degree in Athletic Training from Nova Southestern University.
CONDORS HOCKEY OPERATIONS STAFF (2022-23):
Head coach Colin Chaulk
Assistant coach Keith McCambridge
Assistant coach Josh Green
Goaltending coach Sylvain Rodrigue
Video coordinator Kris Horn
Head equipment manager Alan Oman
Head athletic trainer Chad Drown
Strength and conditioning coach Travis Lay
Assistant equipment manager Alec James
Assistant athletic trainer Corey Dirks The Condors 25th Anniversary Season schedule is out now! Join the fun by reserving your group or ticket plan. Opening night is Saturday, Oct. 15. Be there by calling or texting 324-PUCK (7825)!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 23, 2022
- Condors Announce Hockey Operations Staff Additions - Bakersfield Condors
- Garrett McFadden Re-Signs with Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Brock Sheahan Named Head Coach of AHL Champion Chicago Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Forward Brett Gallant Returns to Monsters on One-Year AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- "Hungry" Cristiano Digiacinto Looks to Build on Solid Rookie Campaign - Hartford Wolf Pack
- LA Kings Announce ECHL Affiliation with Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Ontario Reign
- New York Islanders Sign Four Players - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.