Condors Announce Hockey Operations Staff Additions

August 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced three hockey operations staff hires. Travis Lay has been hired as the team's strength and conditioning coach. Kris Horn joins the organization as the team's video coordinator. Corey Dirks has been named to the newly created role of assistant athletic trainer.

Lay has been with the organization since 2018 as a strength and conditioning coach intern. He graduated from CSU-Bakersfield in 2018 with a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology and Applied Exercise Science. In 2020, he obtained a Master's degree in Performance Enhancement and Injury Prevention from California University of Pennsylvania. Lay has worked closely with the Bakersfield Jr. Condors and youth hockey programs for several years.

Horn joins the Condors from Army West Point where he had been the director of hockey operations since 2018. He was previously an assistant coach at SUNY-Brockport (16-18), a volunteer assistant coach at Union College (15-16), and an assistant coach at Hamilton College (14-15). Horn graduated with a Bachelor's degree in marketing from Michigan State University in 2008 and holds a Master's degree from Brockport with a concentration in athletic administration.

Dirks comes to Bakersfield from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL where he was the team's head athletic trainer in 2021-22. Previously, he was a rehabilitation intern with the Texas Rangers (MLB) during the summer of 2021 and has been a physical trainer and physical therapy technician. He graduated from Coastal Carolina University in 2017 with a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science and has a Master's degree in Athletic Training from Nova Southestern University.

CONDORS HOCKEY OPERATIONS STAFF (2022-23):

Head coach Colin Chaulk

Assistant coach Keith McCambridge

Assistant coach Josh Green

Goaltending coach Sylvain Rodrigue

Video coordinator Kris Horn

Head equipment manager Alan Oman

Head athletic trainer Chad Drown

Strength and conditioning coach Travis Lay

Assistant equipment manager Alec James

Assistant athletic trainer Corey Dirks The Condors 25th Anniversary Season schedule is out now! Join the fun by reserving your group or ticket plan. Opening night is Saturday, Oct. 15. Be there by calling or texting 324-PUCK (7825)!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.