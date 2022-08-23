Forward Brett Gallant Returns to Monsters on One-Year AHL Contract

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday that forward Brett Gallant has been signed to a one-year AHL contract for the 2022-23 season. Last year, Gallant appeared in 53 games for Cleveland, the most in a single season during his tenure with the Monsters, posting 4-0-4 with 98 penalty minutes and a -16 rating.

A 6'0", 192 lb. left-shooting native of Summerside, PE, Gallant, 33, ranks among the Monsters' all-time leaders in penalty minutes (629, 1st) and games played (275, 2nd), and helped the Monsters claim the 2016 Calder Cup. In four career NHL appearances for the New York Islanders in 2013-14, Gallant registered 17 penalty minutes and an even rating and added 20-14-34 with 1,491 penalty minutes and a -66 rating in 463 career AHL appearances for the Syracuse Crunch, Bridgeport Islanders, and the Monsters spanning parts of 13 seasons from 2009-22.

In 63 ECHL appearances for the Elmira Jackals and Reading Royals spanning parts of two seasons from 2009-11, Gallant tallied 2-3-5 with 317 penalty minutes and a -5 rating. Prior to his professional career, Gallant notched 8-4-12 with 439 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 131 appearances for the QMJHL's Saint John Sea Dogs spanning parts of three seasons from 2005-08.

