Brock Sheahan Named Head Coach of AHL Champion Chicago Wolves

August 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - Brock Sheahan has been named Head Coach of the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves, it was announced Tuesday by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sheahan, 38, spent the previous four seasons -- including two-plus as head coach -- with the Chicago Steel of the USHL.

During his tenure with the Steel, the organization won two Anderson Cups as the USHL's regular-season champions (2019-20, 2020-21) and also captured the Clark Cup as league champions in '21.

"We were looking for a good communicator who knows how to win," Wolves general manager Wendell Young said. "Having won a championship as a head coach is quite an accomplishment and he knows how to communicate with both players and the staff. He brings all those credentials to the table."

The Lethbridge, Alberta, native first joined the Steel as an assistant coach for the 2018-19 season and Associate Coach for '19-20. As head coach, he posted a 100-27-12-3 regular-season record and added an 8-3 mark in the playoffs.

Prior to joining the Steel, Sheahan spent four seasons on the coaching staff at Holy Cross, including two as Associate Head Coach.

Sheahan got his first taste of coaching when he served as an assistant for his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame, in 2013-14. That followed a career as a defenseman when he appeared in 161 games for Notre Dame from 2004-08 and was an alternate captain during his senior year, helping guide the team to the 2008 National Championship game.

He later played five years of professional hockey in the AHL, ECHL and Germany.

The Wolves open their 2022 Calder Cup championship defense on Saturday, Oct. 15, when they host the Milwaukee Admirals in their 29th season opener. Prior to the game, the Wolves will raise a 2022 Calder Cup championship banner to the Allstate Arena rafters. The first 5,000 fans to enter the arena will receive a mini Calder Cup championship banner courtesy of Jewel-Osco.

For the latest on Wolves tickets, Calder Cup champion merchandise and additions to the team's 2022-23 roster, visit ChicagoWolves.com or contact a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.