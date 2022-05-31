New York Islanders Get 13th Pick in NHL Draft

The New York Islanders will select 13th overall at the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7-8.

That was determined at the NHL Draft Lottery on May 10th. The Isles entered the night with the 13th-best odds of winning the lottery, so their projected position did not change. The Islanders have not had a first-round pick since 2019 (Simon Holmstrom).

The last time the Islanders had the 13th overall pick was in 1987, when they selected Dean Chynoweth. The Islanders also selected Derek King 13th overall in 1985.

This year's NHL Draft will be held in Montreal, with Round 1 occurring on Thursday, July 7th and Rounds 2-7 will take place on Friday, July 8th. The Montreal Canadiens will have the first-overall pick, while the New Jersey Devils, who moved up three spots, will pick second.

