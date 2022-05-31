Blues Assign G Charlie Lindgren, D Calle Rosen to T-Birds

ST LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Blues announced that the team has assigned defenseman Calle Rosen and goaltender Charlie Lindgren to the club's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In 18 regular season games with the Blues, the 28-year-old Rosen tallied seven points (2g, 5a). Rosen also skated in nine Stanley Cup playoff games for St. Louis. In 40 regular season games with Springfield, Rosen totaled 28 points (4g, 24a).

Lindgren, 28, skated in five games for St. Louis during the 2021-22 season, going 5-0 with a 1.22 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage. The veteran netminder had a stellar regular season with Springfield, posting a record of 24-7-1, a 2.21 goals-against average (3rd in the AHL), and a .925 save percentage (2nd in the AHL).

The Thunderbirds open the Eastern Conference Finals on home ice beginning Saturday, June 4 against the Laval Rocket. Puck drop for Game 1 is set for 7:35 p.m., with a 5:05 p.m. start scheduled on Sunday, June 5 for Game 2.

