Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the American Hockey League's Stockton Heat revealed it will relocate to Calgary, Alberta, Canada for the 2022-23 season; the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals clinched playoff berths in the United States Football League; and the Colorado Mammoth advanced to the National Lacrosse League Finals for the first time since 2006. Highlights from this week come from the American Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, United States Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, United States Football League, Canadian Football League, Fan Controlled Football, National Lacrosse League, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, NBL Canada, BIG3, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Rugby and American Ultimate Disc League.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Calgary Flames announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) Board of Governors has approved the relocation of its AHL franchise from Stockton, California to Calgary, Alberta, Canada beginning with the 2022-23 season. "Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation have appreciated the partnership with the City of Stockton since our arrival in 2015," said Heat General Manager Brad Pascall. "We especially would like to say thank you to the Heat fans who loyally supported the team and continue to throughout the 2022 AHL Playoffs."

This will be the final season of the Stockton Heat. The American Hockey League has approved the relocation of the Calgary Flames franchise from Stockton to Calgary.

Official: Stockton Heat hockey team leaves for Canada, but why? The Calgary Flames AHL affiliate team is officially moving to Calgary, Alberta, Canada in the upcoming season following an official board decision. Our Kurt Rivera takes a look at the local economic impact of the team's departure.

North American Hockey League

Led by a 31-save shutout from goaltender Andrew Takacs in the Championship game, the New Jersey Titans won their first ever NAHL Robertson Cup National Championship as they blanked the Anchorage Wolverines by a score of 3-0 at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minnesota. Titans forward Tommy Bannister, who had five points in four games during the event, was named the Most Valuable Player.

New Jersey Titans celebrate winning the Robertson Cup

New Jersey Titans forward Billy Feczko reflects on winning his second consecutive Robertson Cup.

New Jersey Titans head coach Craig Doremus reflects on the season after his team took home the Robertson Cup

The top plays in the NAHL from the 2022 Robertson Cup

El Paso is excited to welcome Joe Coombs as the new head coach of the Rhinos' NAHL team. A Brantford, Ontario, Canada native, Coombs has an extensive and impressive hockey resume-both as a player and a coach. He started his junior career in the Mid-Western Junior Hockey League (MWJHL) and at the Frederick Gunn School, a prep school in Connecticut. Coombs went on to play major junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in the 1990s before playing in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) with the Columbus Chill. He also played in the United Hockey League (UHL) and Central Hockey League (CHL) in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In his final season as a player, Coombs played for the Lubbock Cotton Kings, a familiar WPHL opponent of the El Paso Buzzards.

Ontario Hockey League

The Ontario Hockey League announced that Brett Brochu of the London Knights is the 2021-22 recipient of the Jim Rutherford Trophy, given annually to the recipient of the OHL's Goaltender of the Year Award presented by Real Canadian Superstore. Brochu backstopped the Knights to the franchise's third consecutive Midwest Division title, going 29-11-2-0 with a 2.75 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and two shutouts in 43 games. He stopped 15 of the 17 shootout opponents he faced, going 4-0 in shootouts on the campaign. Brochu represented Canada at the abbreviated 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

United States Hockey League

The Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) won the 2021-22 Clark Cup Championship with a 2-1 overtime win over the Madison Capitols at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, Wisc. The 2022 Clark Cup Championship is Sioux City's fourth in Club history and first since the League became a Tier I junior hockey league during the 2002-03 season. The Musketeers previously won the Clark Cup in 2002, 1986 and 1982. Sioux City entered the Clark Cup Playoffs as the #2 seed in the Western Conference after finishing the regular season with a 41-16-4-1 record, which was third best in the USHL and set a new Club record for wins in a Tier I season.

Sioux City Musketeers Hold Championship Celebration At Tyson Events Center

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

QMJHL Plays of the second round

FOOTBALL

United States Football League

The Birmingham Stallions have booked their ticket to the inaugural USFL Playoffs! Watch the moment Head Coach Skip Holtz reads the team's official invitation to Canton, Ohio

Despite playing without quarterback De'Andre Johnson for the first time this season, the Generals became the first team to secure a postseason spot in the inaugural USFL season. They did it with their sixth consecutive victory, 20-13, against Todd Haley's Tampa Bay Bandits at Protective Stadium. The New Jersey Generals clinched a playoff berth, becoming the first team in the league to do so, following a 20-13 victory over the Tampa Bay Bandits. New Jersey quarterback Luis Perez played the entire game, completing 19 of 25 pass attempts for 174 yards with a touchdown.

The New Jersey Generals are heading to the inaugural USFL Playoffs. Watch the moment Head Coach Mike Riley reads the team's official invitation to Canton, Ohio.

Top plays from USFL's Week 7

Canadian Football League

The Canadian Football League (CFL) released the following statement: "We are pleased that players have now ratified a new collective bargaining agreement between the CFL and CFLPA. The CFL's Board of Governors will conduct its ratification vote shortly. We look forward to a successful season -- including pre-season games this weekend -- and a long and productive partnership with our players." Randy Ambrosie - Commissioner

The Argos were tops in the East in 2021 but came up short in the Eastern Final against their bitter rivals. Were their off-season moves enough to get them to a Grey Cup in 2022? Marshall Ferguson gives his thoughts.

It's a big year in Regina as the city gets set to host the 109th Grey Cup. As a result, a lot of pressure will be on the Riders in 2022 as they look to not only play but win that game in front of their home crowd like they did in 2013. Marshall Ferguson looks at the latest version of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and if they have what it takes to come out on top in November.

National Arena League

The Jacksonville Sharks announce the signing of veteran quarterback Arvell Nelson who signed for his ninth season of arena football and first playing for the Jacksonville Sharks. Arvell Nelson (6'5, 230) last played in 2019 with the Washington Valor of the Arena Football League. Nelson led the Valor with 240 passes for 2,980 yards and 54 touchdowns. He helped the Valor to the playoffs in the AFL's final season and an Arena Bowl victory in his first year with the team (2018). Nelson had a very successful career in arena football as a starting quarterback playing across the country, including Washington Valor (2018-2019), Richmond Roughriders (2018), Cleveland Gladiators (2016-2017), Spokane Shock (2013,2015), Pittsburgh Power (2014) and Alabama Hammers (2012). Combined he had a career total of over 996 completed passes, 1,649 passing yards, 236 passing touchdowns as well as over 61 rushing touchdowns in arena football.

Fan Controlled Football

Top 5 Offensive Plays from Week 6

The Not Top 5 Plays of Week 6

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Colorado Mammoth completed an epic comeback at Pechanga Arena as the organization captured a 15-13 victory over the San Diego Seals in Game 3 of the West Conference Finals. The win secures the team a spot in the NLL Finals for the first time since 2006, when the team won its first championship, and is now slated to visit the Buffalo Bandits June 4 for Game 1 of the NLL Finals.

Eli McLaughlin led the Colorado Mammoth with 5 goals and 6 assists over the San Diego Seals, sending them to the NLL Finals!

Joe Cupido's transition effort gives the Colorado Mammoth a 4th quarter lead over the San Diego seals in the West Conference Final.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Angela Rye joins First Take after interviewing Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle to discuss next steps to get Brittney Griner home.

NBA G League

Raptors 905's Top 10 Plays of the Season

Greensboro Swarm's Top 10 Plays of the Season

Salt Lake City Stars' Top 10 Plays of the 2021-22 Season

NBL Canada

London Lightning head coach Doug Plumb, who helmed his squad to the league's best record, has been named NBL Coach of the Year, league officials announced today. "He's the kind of coach who will work harder than every one of his players. He puts 100 per cent of himself into everything he does," Lightning GM Mark Frijia said. Frijia continued, "He's a coach that can spot talent and work his hardest to help that player maximize it. Doug works harder than any coach I have ever seen. He practices what he preaches - he expects the best out of himself and his players every day.

Coach of The Year: Doug Plumb's Historic Season with London Lightning

BIG3

The BIG3 announced its fifth season will tip off on June 18, 2022 at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL for 12 weeks of FIREBALL3 action. The regular season will include two weeks in Chicago and seven in Dallas before the playoffs and Championship Game. Following the Championship Game, the BIG3 will debut an All-Star Game at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Here is the 2022 Big3 Draft recap. WIth the first pick of the draft, Coach Nancy Lieberman opted for versatility: Glen Rice Jr. had a short NBA career before making his mark around the world. In 2018, The Georgia Tech alum was the Israeli League top scorer, the Israeli Cup MVP, and won the Israeli Cup. He's also spent time in the G-League, and won the G-League championship in 2013. Other stops on his journey include Saudi Arabia, Argentina, New Zealand, and the Philippines. Standing at 6'6 and at just 31 years old, the extremely well-traveled Rice could be an impact player in the BIG3.

2022 BIG3 Draft Recap. Check out all the behind the scenes action and exclusive interviews from the draft. Season 5 Starts June 18th on CBS

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

Tigres Femenil and Angel City Football Club (ACFC) are pleased to announce a historic partnership to promote the development of women's soccer and raise the profile of the two clubs both in the United States and Mexico. This two-year partnership will include two friendly matches: the first in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 10 at 7:00 p.m. PST at Banc of California Stadium, and the second at the Estadio Universitario in 2023 on a date to be announced later. The clubs will also host other activities, such as exchanging best practices in sport, business, and social responsibility.

Budweiser Player of the Week - Mallory Pugh, Chicago Red Stars - Week 4 - 2022 Season

Verizon Save of the Week - DiDi Haracic, Angel City FC - Week 4

Major Arena Soccer League

The Dallas Sidekicks announced that they are extending Head Coach Ricardinho Cavalcante's contract through 2025. Ricardinho started with the Sidekicks as a player in 2003 where he played 30 games and had 12 goals and 18 assists. He rejoined the Sidekicks in 2012 after the revival. He then spent numerous seasons being a player-coach.In the 2021-2022 season, Ricardinho started as an assistant coach and the Sidekicks had a rough start losing their first 3 games. He became interim head coach on December 30th and led the team to its first victory for the season. Ricardinho officially became head coach on February 10, 2022.

BASEBALL

Top 10 Plays of the Week

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

A massive effort from Joe Pietersen, Tiaan Loots, Daniel Pryor, Bjorn Basson and Jason Higgins earned San Diego Legion the Rhino Rugby USA Try of the Week!

MLR Biggest Hits - Week 16

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Major League Rugby has been running a month-long campaign - MLR Mental Fitness.

America Ultimate Disc League

The Top 10 plays from Week 4 of the 2022 AUDL regular season!

Philadelphia Phoenix Greg Martin Record-Setting 658 Yards Receiving, 8-Goal Highlights

