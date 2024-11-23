New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Full Match Highlights

November 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC YouTube Video







New York Red Bulls scored early and often in the first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs edition of the Hudson River Derby, advancing past arch-rival New York City FC with a 2-0 victory in the Eastern Conference Semifinal at Citi Field.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #nycfc #newyorkredbulls

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.