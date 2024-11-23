New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Full Match Highlights
November 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls scored early and often in the first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs edition of the Hudson River Derby, advancing past arch-rival New York City FC with a 2-0 victory in the Eastern Conference Semifinal at Citi Field.
