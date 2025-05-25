New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC: Full Match Highlights: 3-Goal Rally!
May 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the New York City FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC Falls 3-1 at New York City FC - Chicago Fire FC
- New York City FC Shrugs off Early Deficit to Top Chicago Fire FC - New York City FC
- Sporting Rallies for 3-3 Draw - Sporting Kansas City
- San Jose Rallies From Two Goals Down to Earn Draw, Extend Unbeaten Streak in All Competitions to Seven Games - San Jose Earthquakes
- Yapi's Goal, Hansen's Shutout Power Win Over St. Louis CITY SC - Colorado Rapids
- Chancalay and Urruti Open 2025 MLS Accounts in Thrilling Draw - New England Revolution
- Unbeaten in 14! 'Caps Come Back in Salt Lake! - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn 3-3 Road Draw Versus San Jose Earthquakes - Houston Dynamo FC
- Utah Native Zavier Gozo Nets First-Ever RSL Goal in Home Defeat to Vancouver - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.