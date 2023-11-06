New York Boulders Manager TJ Stanton to Return in 2024

POMONA, NY - New York Boulders manager TJ Stanton has officially signed on to return for the 2024 season, the team announced Friday. Stanton will enter his fourth season at the helm of the Boulders this spring.

"We welcome back TJ as our manager," Boulders president Shawn Reilly said. "While we fell short of the playoffs and championship last year, TJ has put together a good, young core of players."

"With improved pitching this year we feel confident TJ can get us a championship this season to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our first championship in 2014," Reilly added.

Under the direction of Stanton, the Boulders have compiled a 154-132 and made a Frontier League playoff appearance in 2022. New York was in playoff contention entering the final game of last season, during which Stanton earned his 300th career managerial win.

Throughout his baseball career, Stanton has proved to be a winner as both a player and a coach - winning six championships in total. A former 27th-round draft pick of the Atlanta Braves, the 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher enjoyed an 11-year professional career as a player.

Stanton became a player-coach for the Quebec Capitales of the Can-Am League in 2011 and earned his first managerial post in 2015 with the Garden State Grays. Stanton was named Can-Am Manager of the Year in 2019 after the Trois-Rivieres Aigles put together a dominating regular season.

The Boulders are set to kick off their 2024 season on May 9 against the New Jersey Jackals. New York will host its first home game at Clover Stadium the following night on May 10. Game times are still to be determined.

