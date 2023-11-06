Erasmo Pinales Re-Signs with Titans

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the re-signing of right-handed pitcher Erasmo Pinales for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Pinales, 28, will once again play a major part of the Titans' pitching staff following a fantastic 2023 campaign in the nation's capital. In 35 appearances this past season, Pinales went 5-2 with a 1.50 ERA - allowing only six earned runs across 36 innings pitched. To go along with six saves, the righty fanned 39. In 11 outings from May 13th-July 4th, Pinales allowed one run (unearned), working 10.2 frames in the process.

For the Winnipeg Goldeyes in 2022, Pinales pitched 45 times out of the bullpen and went 2-5 with a 4.14 ERA over 41.1 innings. The right-hander struck out 57, which was good enough for a 12.4 SO/9.

A product of La Vega, Dominican Republic, Pinales heads into his tenth season of professional baseball and has a lifetime 3.23 ERA in 200 appearances (23 starts, 177 in relief).

Originally signed as an international free agent by the Houston Astros in 2013, he reached Double-A twice in his career. After a release from the Astros, Pinales signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks before the season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against New England. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

