New Videoboard Coming to Maimonides Park for 2025 Season

January 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones and Diamond Baseball Holdings have announced that Maimonides Park will have a brand-new, state-of-the-art videoboard installed for the 2025 season. The existing board was updated prior to the start of the 2011 season and featured 480 square feet of video board space. The new board, which will be installed prior to Opening Day 2025 will have nearly three times the video board space with 1,400 square feet available. The board will have a whopping 1,196,544 pixels to provide crystal clear video.

