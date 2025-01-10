Heritage Financial Park to Host Select Marist Baseball Contests in 2025

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and Marist College Athletics are proud to announce today an agreement for Heritage Financial Park to host eight games during the upcoming NCAA Division I baseball season.

The first contest to take place at Heritage Financial Park is also the Red Foxes' home opener and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener, as they battle the Merrimack Warriors on Friday, March 7. The entire three-game series with Merrimack will take place at Heritage Financial Park. Additionally, Marist will play a second MAAC series against Niagara beginning March 14 (14-16) and take on non-conference opponents FDU (March 19), and Yale (March 26).

"This is a huge moment for our program," said Marist head coach Lance Ratchford. "We are really excited about our new partnership with the Renegades organization and Heritage Financial Park. This is a game changer for us with our conference schedule beginning in early March. This gives our program the opportunity to play in New York early as well as play in one of the best professional parks in the country. This also gives our players another incredible facility to train and get outside early for the preseason. We are truly grateful and excited to play at Heritage Financial Park. This will be a second home to the Ball Foxes."

"We are so excited to partner with the Marist Athletics Department to bring seven Red Foxes baseball games to Heritage Financial Park this season," said Tom Hubmaster, the Renegades Senior Director, Stadium Operations & Events. "Bringing high-level Division I college baseball to the ballpark throughout the month of March will be great for our fans and our community."

The Marist baseball schedule at Heritage Financial Park is as follows (bold indicates MAAC game):

Friday, March 7 - Marist vs. Merrimack -3:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 - Marist vs. Merrimack - 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 - Marist vs. Merrimack - 12:00 p.m.

Friday, March 14- Marist vs. Niagara- 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 - Marist vs. Niagara - 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 16 - Marist vs. Niagara - 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19 - Marist vs. FDU - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 26 - Marist vs. Yale - 3:00 p.m.

This marks a return to the venue for Marist, who played Army West Point at the ballpark annually from 2006 through 2018 in the Hudson Valley Baseball Classic.

Heritage Financial Park hosted the MAAC Baseball Championship Tournament from 1998 through 2007, and again in 2010. The Red Foxes are six-time MAAC champions, and won three straight conference titles at Heritage Financial Park from 2000 through 2002.

This joins a growing portfolio of collegiate baseball games hosted by Heritage Financial Park, which includes the Northeast Conference Baseball Championship and games played by Dutchess Community College.

