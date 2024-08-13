New-Signee Emerson Emery Signs with Black Bears

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the signing of forward, Emerson Emery to a PTO contract for the 2024-25 season. Emery has played the last three seasons with West Chester University's Golden Rams MD1 ACHA team.

The recently turned 26-year-old, grew up in Montville, New Jersey, and was apart of the New Jersey Hitman AAA program for multiple seasons. After his U18 season with the Hitman, Emery joined the nearby Wilkes Barre/Scranton Knights of the EHL for two seasons. While playing with the Knights, Emery appeared in 82 games, plus 11 postseason appearances. Emery totaled 44 points while apart of the Knights program.

In the most recent years, Emery has played in the MD1 ACHA level with West Chester University, serving as team captain. In 92 games with the Golden Rams, Emery recorded 44 goals and 58 assists, tied for the team-high in his most recent season with 43.

