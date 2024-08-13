Prowlers Make Blue Line Addition with Thellström

August 13, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have made another addition to their blue line with Swedish defenseman Ludwig Thellström. The right-handed blue liner has spent his entire career in Europe.

"I'm excited to get the opportunity to practice and play a lot of hockey," Thellström said. "I'm also excited to see other parts of the United States, since I've only been to New York once before."

Last year, Thellström played for a club outside of his native Sweden for the first time when he signed with Reims in France's third division. In 16 games, the 26-year-old posted 17 points and 22 penalty minutes.

Before that, Thellström played almost exclusively in the Åker/Strängnäs organization where he suited up for the U16, J18 and J20 teams along with parts of seven seasons with the senior club. He split the 2022-23 season between Åker/Strängnäs and Linden Hockey, who were playing in HockeyEttan at the time. In 142 career games in Sweden's second division with Åker/Strängnäs, he recorded 70 points.

"I am excited to be adding another quality defensemen," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "After speaking with his former coach, it sounds like he will fit in well with the group. He comes highly regarded as a great person who is humble and always ready to work. You can't have enough people like that when you're working towards a common goal. I'm excited to have him join us and continue to build on our foundation."

