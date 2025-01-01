New Mexico United Announces Signing of Fernando Ahead of 2025 Season

January 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to announce the signing of Fernando ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. The Brazilian winger has accumulated 27 career goals across more than 200 career appearances for the Richmond Kickers, Atlanta United/Atlanta United 2, and Memphis 901 FC. In 2024, Fernando was a key player for Memphis, making 30 appearances, and accumulating more than 2,000 minutes.

"We're thrilled to welcome Fernando to New Mexico, and can't wait to see the impact that he will make on and off the pitch," said United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "He is a difference-maker on the wing, who I have admired throughout his time in the USL Championship. His impact will be terrific in the Black & Yellow."

Fernando is well-known for fantastic goals and terrific toughness. He is a fast player and a difference-maker on both sides of the ball. He has the ability to play in several positions, having represented Memphis at left wing, right wing, right midfielder, attacking midfielder, and even a few times at striker. He represents the first new player brought into the club ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season.

