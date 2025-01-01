MBFC Signs Former Sporting Kansas City II Midfielder Ethan Bryant

January 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) announces today that the Club has signed midfielder Ethan Bryant to a two-year contract ahead of the new campaign, pending league and federation approval.

"Ethan is a versatile midfielder with excellent vision, passing range, and tactical awareness," explained Monterey Bay F.C. Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "He can dictate play, break lines, and contribute both defensively and offensively. His adaptability allows him to thrive in different midfield roles, and his work rate and creativity will help in our game model. Fans can expect him to bring energy, goal contributions and a dynamic presence this season, helping to drive the team forward on both sides of the ball."

Bryant, 23, joins the Crisp-and-Kelp after two seasons with Sporting Kansas City II in MLS NEXT Pro where he recorded 13 goals and eight assists in 2,945 minutes across 52 appearances, including the playoffs. In his final match with Sporting Kansas City II this past October, Bryant put together an impressive two-goal performance in a 4-3 win over LAFC. Prior to joining the Sporting Kansas City organization, Bryant was named the 2022 USL League One Player of the Year following a standout campaign with the Richmond Kickers in which he scored three goals and added six assists in just over 2,000 minutes across 28 appearances in all competitions.

"I am so excited to be joining Monterey Bay," said Bryant. "I am super excited about the vision that Jordan [Stewart] and Simon [Dawkins] have for the club and I am honored to be a part of it. I've only heard positive things in regards to the stadium, fans, and club culture and I look forward to feeling it for myself. To work under professionals with the pedigree of Jordan, Simon, and the rest of the staff, it was an opportunity I could not pass up. I am eager to learn from their experiences and knowledge of the game to improve me as a player and person. Being able to watch some games last year has only increased my excitement to play at Cardinale Stadium."

The young midfielder began his career rising through the ranks of San Antonio FC's youth academy before signing his first professional contract with the club in 2018. From there, Bryant made his pro debut in a U.S. Open Cup match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in May 2018. A few months later, Bryant became the youngest goal-scorer in San Antonio FC history on September 29, 2018 with a goal against Seattle Sounders FC 2 - the first of his professional career. Outside of a brief loan stint to Belgian side K.S.V. Roeselare in 2019, Bryant spent the majority of the next two seasons with the Texas-based USL Championship squad before his move to Richmond, Virginia. On the international stage, Bryant represented the United States U-18 National Team in 2019.

"I hope to provide impact in every game I step foot in, with the ultimate goal of making the playoffs and winning trophies," Bryant explained. "Whether it's scoring, assisting, creating, or defending, I want to put my stamp on every game. I am a midfielder that likes dictating the game, getting on the half turn, and driving at defenders. I am most excited about getting into the market and meeting all of my teammates, coaches, and the fans. I am really excited to be a part of this special project at the club and look forward to seeing and feeling the growth."

NAME: Ethan Bryant

POSITION: Midfielder

AGE: 23

HEIGHT: 5'11

DATE OF BIRTH: August 20, 2001

HOMETOWN: Longview, Texas

NATIONALITY: United States

PREVIOUS CLUB: Sporting Kansas City II

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Ethan Bryant to a two-year contract on January 1, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of January 1 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Defenders: Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Jacob Muir, Grant Robinson

Midfielders: Ethan Bryant, Mobi Fehr, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Luther Archimčde, Alex Dixon, Diego Gutiérrez, Mayele Malango, Anton Søjberg

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.