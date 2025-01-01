FC Tulsa Announces Return of Boubacar Diallo

January 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa has announced midfielder Boubacar Diallo is set to return ahead of the 2025 season.

Diallo, 22, appeared in 33 matches (30 starts) for the club in 2024, surging out 10 shots on target, 38 tackles won, 31 interceptions and 45 crosses. A fierce competitor who covers his ground, he led the team with 47 fouls drawn.

After impressing early with amateur status, Diallo signed with Philadelphia Union II of MLS Next Pro for their first inaugural season in 2022. He went on to play two seasons with the club, placing 48 appearances en route to three goals and two assists.

His father, Mamadou Diallo, played for three Major League Soccer teams: Tampa Bay Mutiny, New England Revolution and MetroStars.

FC Tulsa's full squad will take shape in the coming weeks as additional returners and signings are announced.

