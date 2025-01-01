FC Tulsa Bolsters Backline, Signs Veteran Defender Lamar Batista

January 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa has announced it has signed defender Lamar Batista ahead of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

Batista brings seven seasons of experience across USL Championship, USL League One and MLS Next Pro ranks, with four coming in the USL Championship. A player known for his imposing 6-foot-5 frame, Batista, 26, joins FC Tulsa and head coach Luke Spencer after playing a pivotal role with North Carolina FC. A native of Oklahoma City, Batista returns to his home state after a loan stint with OKC Energy FC in 2021.

A key figure in the clutch, Batista was a driving force in North Carolina FC's playoff berth in 2024 as its two-match regular-season win streak helped punch the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. The stint was headlined by a 2-0 shutout over the Tampa Bay Rowdies, in which Batista drew five fouls and a tackle en route to a USL Championship Team of the Week honorable mention.

He started 21 of 22 matches for North Carolina FC in 2024, winning more than 60% of duels and aerial duels across 2,036 minutes of action.

Batista also made appearances with Phoenix Rising FC (2019), Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (2021) and San Antonio FC (2023). He notched two goals and one assist in his debut with San Antonio FC, capping the season with a quartet of Team of the Week selections.

Batista opened his professional career with USL side Portland Timbers 2 in 2017 and 2018, earning an appearance with Portland Timbers in his opening season. The two-year slate garnered the attention of Los Angeles FC of Major League Soccer in 2019, however, he spent much of the season on loan with Phoenix Rising FC and FC Tuscon of USL League One.

Apart from spending 2022 with Rochester New York FC in MLS Next Pro and 2020 with North Texas SC of USL League One, Batista has played the bulk of his professional career in the USL Championship, maintaining duel and tackle success rates above 55% and 60%, respectively.

FC Tulsa's full squad will take shape in the coming weeks as additional returners and signings are announced.

