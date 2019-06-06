New Jersey Jackals Announce Star Wars Night Details

June 6, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release





Little Falls, NJ - There's a disturbance in The Force. Have you felt it, the calling of the light, or the pulling to the darkness? It's emanating from "The House That Yogi Built" in the Little Falls system and The Force is calling to everybody to attend the New Jersey Jackals Star Wars Night. Taking place on Saturday, June 22 (gates open at 4:35pm; first pitch at 6:05pm).

The biggest night in the North Jersey galaxy will be a Star Wars celebration for the ages. Everybody is invited to dress up as their favorite Star Wars character and embrace all the cosmic festivities. The first 1000 fans in attendance will receive a light saber. While taking in signature Star Wars music, fans dressed in their celestial best can participate in a pregame parade around the field. Plus everyone better be on the lookout for iconic Star Wars characters along with Jack the Jedi who will be on-hand for photo opportunities. The Jackals will wear Han Solo inspired jerseys that will be auctioned after the game with the proceeds going to The Dorso Community Foundation.

After all the on-field fireworks have gone off, fans will gaze upon the sky and witness the biggest fireworks show they've ever seen since the destruction of Starkiller Base. For ticket information and more, go to www.jackals.com or call 973-746-7434.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.