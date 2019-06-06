Can-Am League Game Recaps

Trois-Rivieres 4, New Jersey 2 - Box Score

Trois-Rivieres scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 4-0 lead and would go on to defeat New Jersey by the score of 4-2. With the victory, the Aigles completed the three-game sweep.

The Aigles jumped out in front 1-0 in the first inning thanks to an RBI triple by 2B Brendon Bedner. Trois-Rivieres would then put the game away with their three runs in the fourth on a RF Michael Suchy groundout and a two-run home run by DH Levon Washington. The Jackals plated a run in the seventh on an error by Aigles 1B Anthony Hermelyn and another one in the ninth on a single by 1B Conrad Gregor.

Washington went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs while LF David Glaude and SS Tucker Nathans each had a hit and a run scored.

Aigles starting pitcher Kevin McNorton tossed six shutout innings and the notched the victory. The righty gave up a walk and six hits to go along with seven strikeouts. McNorton now has a mark of 2-2 on the season.

For New Jersey in defeat, Gregor had a 3-for-5 night with an RBI.

Quebec 7, Ottawa 2 - Box Score

The Quebec Capitales plated four runs in the seventh inning to blow open a tight ballgame and coast to a 7-2 victory over Ottawa.

Quebec collected 11 hits as a team with three batters having multi-hit games. Capitales 2B Rian Kiniry led the way going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Quebec leadoff hitter David Salgueiro had a three-hit night with a run scored and an RBI while LF JD Williams drew a pair of walks and drove in a run.

Starting pitcher Arik Sikula threw six solid innings and earned his first win of season for the Capitales. Sikula allowed an earned run on five hits with a pair of walks and three punchouts.

Third baseman Jiandido Tromp went 1-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI in the loss for the Champions.

Rockland 8, Sussex County 2 - Box Score

After trailing 2-0 through an inning of play, the Rockland Boulders exploded for eight runs over the next four innings and rolled to an 8-2 victory over Sussex County. With the victory, the Boulders handed the Miners their first series loss of the season.

There were four batters for Rockland with multi-hit games including DH Blake Grant-Parks who went 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs. Boulders 3B John Brontsema drove in a pair of runs in a 2-for-5 night while 1B Collin Ferguson and SS Cito Culver each had two hits. In total, Rockland had 11 hits in the contest.

Boulders starter Brett Schneider gave up two earned runs over five innings of work to collect the victory. The 24-year-old gave up two walks and five hits to go with seven strikeouts. With the win, Schneider evened his record up at 1-1 on the year.

For Sussex County, 1B Audy Ciriaco had a 2-for-5 night with a home run and two RBIs.

