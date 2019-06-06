Brennan's Eighth Inning Hit Lifts Aigles Past Jackals

Third baseman Taylor Brennan (pictured) singled home LF David Glaude with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as Trois-Rivieres defeated New Jersey by a final of 3-2.

After a scoreless first inning of play, the Jackals jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second as LF Alfredo Marte scored on a groundout by SS Emilio Guerrero. The Aigles came right back in the bottom of the inning and scored a pair of runs off a two-run home run from C Anthony Hermelyn. New Jersey would tie the contest up at 2-2 in the fourth as DH Richard Stock launched a solo blast, his third of the season. The score would remain that way until the eighth when Glaude scored the go-ahead run off Brennan's single to give Trois-Rivieres the lead for good.

Hermelyn went 1-for-3 with two RBIs while Brennan collected an RBI in a 1-for-3 night.

Aigles pitcher Tyler Ferguson took care of the final out in the eighth inning and picked-up the victory. Ferguson is now 2-1 on the year.

