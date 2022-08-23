Nevada Battle of the Badges Competition Bats to Strike Out Critical Blood Shortages

RENO, Nev - The 6th Annual Reno Battle of the Badges Blood Drive held at Greater Nevada Field is a spirited competition between law enforcement, fire protection and other city and county agencies to see who can donate the most blood. This annual blood drive is held every summer to help overcome a seasonal trend of increased blood usage and lower donations. While competitions are fun, the real winners are patients who depend on the team of blood donors to help them through difficult circumstances.

The drive takes place at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, August 23 (9AM - 3PM) and Wednesday, August 24 (9AM - 1PM). Look for the brightly colored bloodmobiles at 250 Evans Ave. Schedule an appointment at vitalant.org/battleofthebadges2022 or call Vitalant at 775.329.6451.

Not only do the donor fans help determine bragging rights for the winning group but also receive a Battle of the Badges T-shirt (while supplies last); a $6 prepaid gift card* plus a chance to win one of five $3,000 prepaid gift cards*. (Gift cards are redeemable by email.)

Suiting up for the game are local agencies and community members who support the cause. Last year's winner, the Sheriff's Office, know it's anyone's game! All the teams depend on community members coming out to donate on behalf of their favorite agencies.

"Labor Day is quickly arriving, when we know accidents increase with more vehicles on the road or with the end of summer recreational activities," states Scott Edward, Vitalant Sr. Manager of Donor Recruitment. "We appreciate donors supporting community safety during this annual Battle of the Badges blood drive in Reno. They ensure blood - already collected, tested and delivered - is on the shelves when and where needed."

All blood types are needed to alleviate this critical shortage, especially O positive and O negative. Type O positive can be used almost as widely as O negative, which is the universal type that can be used for any patient. Donors who meet all eligibility requirements can be as young as 16 with parental consent, and there is no upper age limit. Masks are optional for staff, donors and visitors except where required by local regulations or blood drive host.

*Terms and conditions apply. See vitalant.org/augustappreciation for official rules.

