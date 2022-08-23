Salt Lake Opens Series with Loss to Tacoma

August 23, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







2-0 loss. The Bees managed just five hits and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position as they were shut out for just the fifth time this season.

Orlando Martinez hit a double in the eighth inning for the only Salt Lake extra-base hit of the night, going 1-for-3 on the night. The Bees bullpen continued to perform as Kyle Barraclough, Gerardo Reyes, Oliver Ortega, and Jose Marte combined for four scoreless innings of relief. Barraclough has been near-perfect in the month of August, allowing just three hits in seven appearances while striking out 13 batters.

All of the scoring was done in the first two innings, as Taylor Trammell hit a home run on the first pitch of the game and Drew Ellis drove in a run in the second inning to put Tacoma up 2-0.

The Bees' best chance came in the fifth inning as they had runners on first and third with one out, but could not bring a run home.

First pitch for game two tomorrow is set for 6:35 p.m.

