Movie Nights Return to Greater Nevada Field

Reno, Nev. - Greater Nevada Field will host two-night movie screening in the month of October. The first screening will be a "Bring on the Snow Fest" premiere on Thursday, October 13 at 6:00 p.m. The second screening will feature the Rocky Horror Picture Show Friday, October 14 at 8:00 p.m.

A high-resolution LED video wall will be set up on the stage upstairs at Greater Nevada Field. The movies will also be shown on all screens and TV monitors in Good Hops and the 250 Lounge.

"Bring on the Snow Fest" movie premiere will be the official Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Pray for Snow Party. Advance general tickets will start at $15 and there will be a pre-sale promo code (MAGIC) for past Ski movie buyers, and Mt. Rose passholders. Tin Cup Whiskey will be featured as a signature cocktail and will be on hand with giveaways and sampling. Advance ticket prices for the VIP section and Good Hops are $21.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is coming back to Greater Nevada field bigger and brighter than ever before. During the movie, the renowned Bawdy Caste will be shadow acting on stage. There will also be a costume contest with a first place prize of $100 as well as runner-up prizes. Tin Cup Whiskey will be offering a specialty cocktail, sampling and swag. Tickets start at $7 and VIP section tickets will be on sale for $12.

Tickets for both events are available at GreaterNevadaField.com.

