Space Cowboys Game Notes at Las Vegas

August 23, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







ON THE HUNT: Hunter Brown, who's scheduled to start Tuesday, leads the Pacific Coast League with a 2.49 ERA, 126 strikeouts and a .188 opponent's batting average, and is second with a 1.11 WHIP. He's averaged 11.61 strikeouts-per-nine-innings, which is best of all Triple A pitchers (min. 95 IP). Brown is rated as the top Astros prospect and the No. 71 prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

ON A ROLL: The Space Cowboys have won 11 of their last 16 games. They matched their longest winning streak of the year with a seven-game streak from Aug. 4-11. The Space Cowboys' 12-6 record in August is tied for second best of Triple A teams

VIVA LAS VEGAS: The Space Cowboys are making their first trip in franchise history to Las Vegas ballpark with their upcoming six-game series this week. The two teams faced off from June 10-12 at Constellation Field, with the Space Cowboys sweeping the three-game series. It's the only sweep of the season thus far for the Space Cowboys. The Space Cowboys lead the all-time series, 7-2.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.