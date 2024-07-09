NBA G League Experienced Seven-Footer Mccoy Signs with Honey Badgers

July 9, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday the addition of seven-foot centre Brandon McCoy ahead of the club's final stretch of the regular season.

The 25-year-old from Chicago, Illinois is in the midst of his sixth professional season, averaging 8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 15.6 minutes in 159 appearances in the NBA G League, NBA Summer League, Serbia, Puerto Rico, Belgium, and Mexico. McCoy has been a part of the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Miami Heat organizations following his lone collegiate campaign at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

McCoy will make his Honey Badgers debut Wednesday afternoon when the Ottawa BlackJacks visit CAA Centre for the club's Camp Day Game in collaboration with the City of Brampton.

"Brandon (McCoy) is a physical, low post presence that brings toughness and grit," said Jermaine Anderson, general manager and vice president of basketball operations. "We are extremely happy to have him with us to finish out the season."

McCoy recently completed a successful campaign in Mexico with Tijuana, suiting up in 19 games and averaging 19.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 25.6 minutes. He collected a season-best 16 boards on two occasions, including May 11 with 10 offensive rebounds and scoring 26 points against Angeles.

"This league has a history of developing careers and helping players reach the next level," said McCoy. "I can't wait to get started on Wednesday in front of a great crowd, and help our team on the push towards playoffs."

The centre has played in a combined 99 games in the NBA G League over four seasons with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and Wisconsin Herd.

McCoy played one season at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, averaging 17.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 29.0 minutes in 32 games. He was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year and received All-Mountain West Second Team honours. Following his brief time with the Runnin' Rebels program, McCoy declared for the 2018 NBA Draft, eventually going undrafted and signing with the Milwaukee Bucks on June 21.

McCoy represented the United States at the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup where he averaged 11.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 16.1 minutes in seven games. His tournament was highlighted by scoring 19 points and securing 13 rebounds in a victory against Mali on July 5.

The Honey Badgers look to bounce back from a Sunday night loss to the Edmonton Stingers when they return to CAA Centre on Wednesday for the club's inaugural Camp Day Game against the Ottawa BlackJacks. Group tickets, ultimate voucher packages, and single-game tickets are available now to witness the best of Canadian professional basketball this summer. For more information contact a Honey Badgers representative at tickets@honeybadgers.ca or visit www.honeybadgers.ca/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.