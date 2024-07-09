River Lions Hand Shooting Stars 1st Home Loss of the Season
July 9, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Khalil Ahmad and Aaryn Rai combined for 45 points to help the Niagara River Lions (10-5) defeat the Scarborough Shooting Stars (7-7) 98-77 on Tuesday night.
The River Lions propelled themselves to victory with a massive 32-point second quarter in which they built a 15-point lead that they would never relinquish.
"We stuck to our plan," River Lions head coach Victor Raso said about how the team gained the upper hand in the second. "We had matchups on the floor that we wanted to go at, and we did that. We defended quite hard, our ball screen coverage was good."
