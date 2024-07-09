Calgary Surge Sign Two Additional Players to Their 2024 Roster

July 9, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







The Calgary Surge are thrilled to announce the addition of two players to their roster for the 2024 season. Signings include two-time Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) Champion, 6'10" centre, Marlon Johnson Jr. and University of Houston product, 6'4" guard, Kyler Edwards.

Edwards comes to the Surge after having played overseas in the Dominic Republic where he averaged 11.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 22.2 minutes in 5 games played with Metros de Santiago. During the 2023-24 season, he also played for the Long Island Nets of the National Basketball Association (NBA) G-League where he averaged 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 31.9 minutes in 50 games played.

"Kyler Edwards is a high-level player who had a phenomenal year in the NBA G- League. He provides us with scoring from all three levels and is a fierce competitor," said Surge General Manager Shane James. "Fans around the league will enjoy watching him play."

Johnson is no stranger to the CEBL. He has won two (2) CEBL championships: one with the Saskatchewan Rattlers in 2019, and another with the Edmonton Stingers in 2021. Most recently, he played in Torku Konyaspor in Turkey where he averaged 16.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 33.9 minutes in 34 games played.

"Marlon Johnson has been a journeyman in our league. He has won championships and that's why we were eager to sign him," continued Surge General Manager Shane James. "He brings championship experience to our team and locker room which is important for us being in the second half of our season. He has also played with half of our current players, so it won't take long for him to get acclimated."

Fans can now purchase their tickets for the three remaining (3) home games of the season at www.calgarysurge.ca/single-game-tickets.

