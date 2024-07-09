Shooting Stars Host River Lions in CEBL's 400th Regular Season Game

July 9, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Scarborough Shooting Stars News Release







The top two teams in the Eastern Conference will meet Tuesday night as the Scarborough Shooting Stars (7-6) host the Niagara River Lions (9-5) in the Canadian Elite Basketball League's 400th regular season game all-time.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+, Game+ and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices.

The River Lions are rolling this season and inching closer to a coveted playoff spot, most recently posting a dominant 110-86 win against the Ottawa BlackJacks this past Saturday.

Niagara flipped the switch in the second quarter against Ottawa, going on a 13-4 run to build a double-digit lead and never look back.

Jahvon Blair led the way with 24 points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals. He also knocked down six three-pointers on 66 per cent shooting.

The River Lions offence was firing on all cylinders in the game but it was their defensive effort that was key to the victory. They forced 18 turnovers and outscored the BlackJacks 26-6 on points from turnovers.

As for Scarborough, the team boasts a perfect 4-0 record at home this season and are coming off a hard-fought 105-99 win against the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

The Rattlers led 78-73 heading into the fourth and were hungry to end their five-game losing streak. However, the Shooting Stars had different plans.

Donovan Williams and Cat Barber took over in the fourth to build a lead as high as 12. The team's newest addition, Aaron Best, would be the one to sink the game-winning free throw for the win.

In total, Williams had 27 points, six rebounds, and two steals for the Shooting Stars, while Barber chipped in with 25 points, three assists, and two rebounds of his own.

Player Matchup

The game will feature two of the premier guards in the CEBL going head-to-head in Blair and Barber. Blair is averaging 17.8 points per game, 2.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 26 minutes of play. Barber is averaging 20.6 points per game, 4.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 30 minutes of play.

Both players have proven numerous times how dangerous they can be on the court. Whether it's slashing, shooting the try ball, creating for others, or locking down on defence, they can both lead their teams to victory on any given night.

Season Matchup

Tuesday will mark the third and final matchup of the 2024 regular season between the two clubs, with each team winning a game so far. The Shooting Stars took the first contest 95-87 in Scarborough on June 1 and the River Lions rebounded with a 81-78 win in Niagara on June 19.

